The Juice is weighing in on some of the NFL’s biggest topics.

Entering the 2019 season, the Dallas Cowboys are facing a difficult scenario given that quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, and wide receiver Amari Cooper are all in line for new deals. Paying this talented triplet of stars will not be an easy task, but team owner Jerry Jones and his staff have to figure out a plan of attack that will keep all three players in the building.

One person who knows a thing or two about being a running back is OJ Simpson. Tuesday morning, Simpson took to Twitter to discuss two wildly different topics: fantasy football and the upcoming political debates. During this brief video, he shared his belief that the Cowboys need to pay Elliott soon, simply because he has been exactly what the team wanted when they selected him fourth overall in 2016.

“In football, we have two of the best running backs holding out,” Simpson said. “Ezekiel Elliott down in Dallas and Melvin Gordon with the Los Angeles Chargers. As far as Ezekiel is concerned, hey, look, this guy has outperformed his rookie contract. Jerry Jones, let’s face it: with him, you are a playoff, Super Bowl-caliber team. Without him, you might not even make the playoffs.”

To Simpson’s point, Elliott has been the driving force behind the Dallas Cowboys in two separate playoff appearances. As a rookie in 2016, Zeke led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards while the Cowboys achieved a 13-3 record. In 2018, he repeated as the rushing champion with 1,434 yards while the Cowboys finished 10-6.

Simpson is enjoying his time on social media being unapologetic. Do you agree with Simpson? Time will tell if Elliott will get paid. Either way, Simpson will tweet about it.