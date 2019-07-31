Even though we had high hopes for Woodstock 50, it now looks like the often-delayed, plague-ridden music festival that was supposed to go down in just a few weeks has officially been called off.

Variety is reporting that multiple sources have confirmed the news, with many of the vendors and stakeholders being informed of the cancellation as of this morning. There’s also an official statement that was released that tries to explain how the 50th anniversary celebration made a turn for the worse.

Read the official statement from Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang below:

“We are saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on the Festival we imagined with the great line-up we had booked and the social engagement we were anticipating. When we lost the Glen and then Vernon Downs we looked for a way to do some good rather than just cancel. We formed a collaboration with HeadCount to do a smaller event at the Merriweather Pavilion to raise funds for them to get out the vote and for certain NGOs involved in fighting climate change. We released all the talent so any involvement on their part would be voluntary. Due to conflicting radius issues in the DC area many acts were unable to participate and others passed for their own reasons. I would like to encourage artists and agents, who all have been fully paid, to donate 10% of their fees to HeadCount or causes of their choice in the spirit of peace. Woodstock remains committed to social change and will continue to be active in support of HeadCount’s critical mission to get out the vote before the next election. We thank the artists, fans and partners who stood by us even in the face of adversity. My thoughts turn to Bethel and its celebration of our 50th Anniversary to reinforce the values of compassion, human dignity, and the beauty of our differences embraced by Woodstock.”

— Michael Lang, Woodstock co-founder

After losing major headliners, including JAY-Z and most recently Miley Cyrus, the music festival organizers were still hoping to put on a show at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Baltimore for Aug. 16 to 18, even going so far as to make it free to attend. Hopefully they can find a way to honor the Woodstock legacy because it truly does hold huge significance in music history.

Were you planning on attending Woodstock 50? Let us know over on our Facebook and Twitter, and peep one of our favorite memories from the original Woodstock 1969 festival below from the legend Jimi Hendrix: