Check your iTunes catalog, Apple Music, Spotify, any of those and let me know how many songs you have with Future and 2 Chainz together, it’s likely not many. Somewhere in the history of Hip-Hop fans believed the two may have some subtle beef, but now that belief can be buried.

Chainz hit Twitter and revealed that it’s no beef, all love and they, in fact, have a new single on the way together.

“People thought me and Bru had a problem w/ each other which is not true,” Chainz wrote to fans on Twitter. “We have some the same street connections and spoke a lot behind closed doors!”

“This song I’m droppin #DEADMANWALKING a celebration for the streets. 2 hustlas who made it out the mud w/o hating on each other!”

On Instagram, 2 Chainz called the new single “the hardest song in the world.” It looks like it will be on the way soon. Check out the video announcement below.