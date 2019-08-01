Vic Mensa and G Herbo Join Alliance for Safety and Justice for Dinner in Chicago to Celebrate Prison Population Reduction

Last night (July 31) in Chicago, Vic Mensa and G Herbo joined in the celebration of the work of the Alliance for Safety and Justice (ASJ) and Illinois legislators in passing bills have reduced the prison population in the state by 20%.

Also on hand for the dinner at Soho House Chicago were Attorney General Kwame Raoul, IL State Legislator Jehan Gordon-Booth, BEATHOUSE’s Tiffany Kumar, Hustle.’s John Monopoly and artist Nodis.

The ASJ is one of the leading organizations practicing in social justice reform in the country. The work of ASJ originated in California where they launched the #TimeDone campaign alongside the late Nipsey Hussle, along with G-Eazy and Ty Dolla $ign.

ASJ was joined by Beat House, who creates the connection between social justice and entertainment talent to engage the hottest artists to advance social justice causes.

You can learn more about the efforts of the Alliance for Safety and Justice and how you can participate in an area close to you by visiting their website here.