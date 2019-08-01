The live-action version of Disney’s The Lion King dominated the box office last week, and that has a lot to do with its star-studded cast.

Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Alfre Woodard, Eric André, Florence Kasumba, Beyonce, Keegan-Michael Key, and more people offered their voices to bring the reboot to life. Additionally, the movie’s soundtrack executive produced by the singer helped with its popularity.

So it’s no surprise that the studio wants to continue working with Queen Bey. She will reportedly have “free reign” to make film’s “under the Disney umbrella.”

“Beyonce’s deal with Disney for The Lion King was one of the biggest it has done to date. Now they want to expand it by giving her free reign to create her own movies under the Disney umbrella,” a source explained. “She is producing projects with Parkwood Entertainment but Disney bosses would like her to do the same for them in a partnership that would make her millions.”

“We’ve kind of created our own genre and I feel like the soundtrack is the first soundtrack where it becomes visual in your mind,” Bey explained of Lion King’s soundtrack. “The soundscape is more than just the music because each song tells the story of the film.”

She added: “I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa.”