Do you remember the classic hits “Bills, Bills, Bills” or “Say My Name” or “Bug A Boo?” If you do, then you know it is part of a classic album!

Destiny’s Child is celebrating their 20th anniversary with the release of the studio, Writings on the Wall, with an exclusive reissued vinyl that is set to release later in the year. They have partnered with Urban Outfitters to release the album via vinyl. It is ready for preorder and is expected to be released on November 1 for $32.98. Click here to preorder your Writings on the Wall.



