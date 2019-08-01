Following a ’90s-themed GA-140 series drop last month, Casio G-SHOCK is now getting down and dirty with its new line of MUDMASTER GGB100 watches.

All three new options are part of G-SHOCK’s grander Master of G collection, specifically designed to fit those who live a rough and tough lifestyle. Each colorway is constructed with a signature Carbon Core Guard Structure that makes for a durable-yet-lightweight timepiece overall. The mud-resistant technology is also a strong selling point, not to mention the clean color options of black, green and a standout orange. Specs include a thin stainless steel dual layered case back, the usual shock resistance, both location and activity-tracking technology, and Quad sensors that provide a good compass just as well as it does a barometer. If you need to get muddy during your next expedition, you can rest assure that your wrist game will definitely remain proper.

Grab up the new G-SHOCK MUDMASTER GGB100 series for $350 USD starting this month at select retailers and online. See all three options below: