John Legend had the time to tell TMZ what was on his mind in regards to President Donald Trump.

Recently, 45 has been wild online in his criticism of the city of Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings and it really rubbed Legend the wrong way.

“Our president is a flaming racist. He’s a piece of shit. He says piece of shit, shit all the time. That’s what he does,” Legend said.

“Donald Trump is an evil fucking canker sore on America’s whole landscape, so we need to get him out of office.”

TMZ would also ask Legend what can be done about Trump.

“There’s a lot that can be done. Over a century of history that created the problems that they have, and we need to focus on making all of our communities better instead of talking shit about the communities just because you’re a racist prick,” Legend responded.

Just yesterday, Trump continued his attacks toward Cummings.