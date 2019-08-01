Keke Palmer to Become Third Host of ‘Strahan And Sara’ on ABC

After co-hosting for several weeks, Keke Palmer has made quite an impression on the brass at ABC. She did such a great job that it was rumored that she would be added to the Strahan and Sara show. All of those rumors turned out to be true according to because Keke Palmer is set to join Michael Strahan and Sara Haines as the third co-host on ABC’s show, according to Page Six.

The singer, actress, and entrepreneur is reportedly extremely close to signing an official deal with the network to join the Good Morning America spinoff. “ABC execs are close to finalizing a deal . . . She’s fun, spontaneous and has great energy,” according to sources

Her chemistry with Michael Strahan is undeniable. Palmer became a fixture on the show as she frequently filled in as a guest co-host, while Haines was on maternity leave, which she returned from last week.

“Keke has been so much fun filling in, so they decided to make her an offer,” says another source. “The audience knows her and she’s got great chemistry with both [hosts].”

At 25, ABC his hoping that Keke will attract a younger demographic. There is no word on if the name of the show will be changed.

Congratulations Keke!