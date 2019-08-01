Right on the brink of premiering his new Amazon Prime docuseries Free Meek, Meek Mill links with PUMA once again for another Clyde Court colorway inspired by the Philly-bred rapper’s REFORM Alliance initiative.

WE HAD TO BE SEEN, BECAUSE WE COULDN’T BE HEARD! Everyone at the #FreeMeek premiere got the new @PUMA @REFORM Clyde Court that ain’t even out yet pic.twitter.com/hvbouDtWK9 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) August 2, 2019

Following up on the first version that dropped earlier this year, PUMA gives the silhouette this time around a clean red and black color theme that tells a story behind the hues. Black is used to signify those in prison with unfair sentences, meanwhile the red is used in a more literal way to represent the blood that was shed by those who’ve fought this fight for over 60 years. Not only is the shoe being released in support of the six-part documentary and Meek’s overall advocacy for reform in the criminal justice system, but all net proceeds will even go directly towards benefitting the REFORM Alliance. The organization fights to reduce the number of wrongfully-convicted people within the criminal justice system, mainly through probation and parole at the state level.

The shoe’s design is topped off with a “WE HAD TO BE SEEN BECAUSE WE COULDN’T BE HEARD” tagline on the outer heel, in addition to #REFORM being etched on the tongue and outsole to really drive the message home even further.

Meek Mill’s latest PUMA Clyde Court colorway inspired by his REFORM Alliance will retail for $120 USD on PUMA.com, Amazon.com, select retailers and specifically in specialty boutiques in Meek’s hometown of Philly starting August 9. More pics below: