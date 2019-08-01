TIDAL hosted a listening party in celebration of Pop Smoke’s debut project, Welcome to the Woo Wednesday night in NYC.

The Brooklyn rapper connected with his fans in-person as he sang some songs off the 9-track mixtape which was released last week Friday, July 26th. Fans sang along to some of their favorite singles including, “Hawk Em” and “Dior,” but there were two surprises that had the jam-packed SNS Bar go crazy.

DJ Boof previewed the official “Welcome to the Party” (Remix) featuring New York’s own, Nicki Minaj. As soon as the Queens rapper spit, “You gon’ pop? Who the f–k want smoke?” The crowd went wild!

But that wasn’t the only remix that was previewed at the listening event. Apparently, the West Coast is welcomed to the party because YG did his own remix to the buzzing record. This was a dope move because YG is Blood and Pop Smoke is reppin’ Crip, so the remix united both gangs and Coasts.

If you don’t know who the Pop is, there’s a chance that you might have heard his song while cruising down the New York streets. He just received two major co-signs from a New York legend, and West Coast heavyweight. Be prepared to hear more from him in the future.

Which version do you like better?