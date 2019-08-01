Much as been said online about the upcoming “Maybach Music 6” from Rick Ross that will put longtime enemies Pusha T and Lil Wayne on the same track. Ross has let it be known neither knew they would be on the track together, but it should be water under the bridge now.

“I put this record together without each one of them not knowing just to spark that conversation,” Ross said to Bootleg Kev. “Because I feel like if there’s anybody that should do it, it should be me.

“Me understanding it and looking at it from a real boss perspective. And I felt like the differences they had, that just came from Wayne being a soldier to his big homie, whatever differences Pusha may of had with Stunna. And I felt like Drake was being a soldier to his big homie, so is it really personal? And whatever was said, it’s over with.”

Rozay’s Port of Miami 2 is set to drop on August 9 and is currently fueled by an instant classic in his new collaboration with Drake “Gold Roses.” The single is the second to come from the duo over this summer, the first was “Money in the Grave” released by the 6ix God as a celebration to the Toronto Raptors championship.