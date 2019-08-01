The rift between Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella is getting deeper as the Hip-Hop duo state they attempted to look after their DJ, however, it would always backfire.

The Blast received court documents with the response to the Spinderella issued lawsuit from Pepa (real name Sandra Denton) and Salt (Cheryl James).

“After decades of friendship, Spinderella has embarked on a smear campaign, and sued her friends, based on blatantly erroneous assertions,” Salt and Pepa said. “The truth, however, is that Salt and Pepa have always tried to do right by Spinderella.

“Spinderella decided to quit performing with Salt and Pepa years ago and asked to rejoin the group ‘Salt N Pepa’ in December 2013. Nostalgia and the desire to help a friend motivated Salt and Pepa to agree. They offered to pay Spinderella on a per show basis to perform with the group. Spinderella, grateful for the opportunity, agreed, and they performed together again.”

In July, Spinderella sent a lawsuit to her former group mates stating that she has been on the short end of receiving money dating back to 1999. Funds she states she missed out on include performances, royalties and more. You can read the details of the lawsuit from the legendary DJ here.