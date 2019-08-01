Kevin Durant had last season and the upcoming NBA season ended by a ruptured Achilles in the NBA Finals but he gave fans some hope after he was seen strolling out of a Los Angeles restaurant without any assistance.

The new Brooklyn Nets superstar was spotted by TMZ gingerly leaving the restaurant and while he did not have crutches, he still had a limp to him. But any progress is promising.

While it’s highly unlikely the Easy Money Sniper will be back on the court at Barclays this season, the Nets still have a bright future. This offseason they added Kyrie Irving and Deandre Jordan to their already promising core. That’s enough to be the better team to watch in The Big Apple.

Catch KD strolling below.