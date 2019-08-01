Michael Thomas has signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints on a five-year, $100 million extension that includes $61 million guaranteed. That agreement makes him the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver, according to ESPN. That’s the most guaranteed money for any non-quarterback offensive player in NFL history, Adam Schefter said. Thomas’ extension goes through the 2024 season.

Thomas did not report to training camp and was set to make $1.148 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract.

If you don’t know, Mr. Thomas is well worth the investment. A second-round pick of the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State, he had 92 catches and 1,137 yards as a rookie. His receptions and yards increased in each of the past two seasons, too.

Last season, Thomas was the focal points of the Saints offense. A favorite target of Drew Brees, he led the NFL with 125 catches.

With this new contract at $ 20 million a year, Thomas has set the bar high for wide receivers who are looking for her new deals. Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons and Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys are two elite receivers that are watching this very closely.

Thomas even got a shout out from LeBron James on Twitter congratulating him on his new deal.