

Lizzo has put on a spectacular performance for the NPR Tiny Desk. She entered the room and started with the “Juice” and the hit single “Truth Hurts.”

The rise for Lizzo has been steady but after the BET Awards performance, the music community has come to common ground in regards to who Lizzo is. She released her debut album, Cuz I Love You, that has all the songs she has performed plus more. When watching her perform, she was the star and she likes to engage with her audience.

Lizzo is set to go on tour with Ari Lennox through the remainder of the summer and heading into the fall. This is an anticipated tour for the “Truth Hurts” singer.

Peep her performance at the NPR Tiny Desk.