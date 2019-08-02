A$AP Rocky is still awaiting his fate from a judge but at least he gets to do it from the comfort of his home.

The Harlem rapper, and his two co-defendants, were released from Swedish custody and are free to leave Sweden while they wait for the judgment, which is expected August 14th.

Prosecutors requested that Rocky remain behind bars because they considered him a flight risk, but thankfully the judge disagreed. Prosecutors are also gunning for a six month sentence because they claim Flacko assaulted the alleged victim with a bottle, which he denies.

Two witnesses took the stand in the Swedish criminal court and said they didn’t see Rocky use a bottle during the scuffle, which prosecutors are trying to use as the centerpiece for their case.

In A$AP Rocky’s attorney’s closing statement, he argued that there’s no evidence that the assault was premeditated or coordinated. The viral video is a total of six seconds, and says that sums up the rapper’s involvement, as he is not responsible for the actions of others.

Clearly it was a strong argument because Rocky is free to come back to New York to wait for the verdict. This is a pretty good sign that he will not be hit with jail time.

On the other hand, Donald Trump’s involvement didn’t benefit Rocky in any shape, form, or fashion. He demanded that Rocky and his crew be released to a hotel. His request was denied and a spokesperson for the prosecutors said no country has ever made such a demand.