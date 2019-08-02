This new The Lion King: The Gift album is making hitmakers out of the whole Carter clan all at once! Following a record-setting chart entry for JAY-Z with “MOOD 4 EVA” and a top five Billboard 200 debut for Beyoncé, it’s now being reported that Blue Ivy Carter is now the youngest person ever with a song on the Billboard Hot 100 at the age of seven — sorry, make that seven-and-a-half!

Blue Ivy Carter is the youngest female artist in history to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 (7 years, 6 months). — chart data (@chartdata) July 29, 2019

Even though baby Blue is only featured on the intro and outro of “BROWN SKIN GIRL” for all of 30 seconds in total, her pint-sized contribution is one of the most memorable and catchy parts of the entire four-minute-long song. Featuring momma Bey, SAINt JHN and most notably Wizkid, the song currently sits at No. 76 in its debut week. With no official music video and just two weeks since the album was officially released, there’s a good chance the song will rise up the charts in the coming weeks. Who knows, we may even see the song top the charts. We all witnessed a then-nine-year-old Willow Smith strike big with her catchy 2010 hit song “Whip My Hair,” which reached No. 5 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100. Could we see Blue-Ivy achieving the same as a seven-year-old heiress to The Carter empire? She’s definitely got the genes to make it a reality, so why not!

Listen below to hear “BROWN SKIN GIRL” by Blue Ivy Carter — oh yeah, it also features Beyoncé, SAINt JHN and Wizkid — and be sure to stream the entire ‘The Lion King: The Gift‘ album on all streaming platforms: