The countdown for OVO Fest is almost over, and Drake released a 17-track project with some of his classic singles titled, Care Package.

The collection features songs that fans were only able to access if they illegally downloaded it ten years ago, or if someone uploaded them to Soundcloud or YouTube. “Dreams Money Can Buy,” “The Motion,” “Trust Issues,” and the list goes on. The EP also includes classic collaborations with J. Cole and Rick Ross. Drizzy described the project as “some of our most important moments together available in one place.”

The nostalgia was hitting hard when the clock striked 12 and Care Package was available on all streaming platforms. Fans of Hip Hop during the 2010 era were all rejoicing on Twitter.

Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

Me rn even though I heard trust issues way before care package came out pic.twitter.com/lCf0wezcjS — kween (@simplymunaaa) August 2, 2019

Drake Care Package bringing back too many feelings and memories pic.twitter.com/opUEJgw3qq — TJones (@lakersjonesjr) August 2, 2019

drake really put trust issues on care package pic.twitter.com/UL9EdStO8Z — L (@leilah0ney) August 2, 2019

Me going through old emotions listening to Drake’s Care Package. pic.twitter.com/VNd9o5bP6A — Cameron Grant (@coolercambackup) August 2, 2019

Me listening to drake care package like it’s my freshman year of high school reminiscing all my heartbreaks #Carepackage pic.twitter.com/7vvjtavH1p — 🍑 (@yvvco) August 2, 2019

Drake I had already overcome my demons why you bring me back to this shit again 😭😭😭😭😭😭 YOUR KILLIN ME WITH THIS SHIT #CarePackage pic.twitter.com/KKtpJ8hC76 — Peanut🥜Head🇨🇩 (@Jo_unorthodox) August 2, 2019

Me fucking with Drake’s Care package like I haven’t listened to these songs a million times: pic.twitter.com/Mc7Kju3ghk — A member of the night’s watch (@ntandoxdube) August 2, 2019

so this summer was meant to be a hot girl summer but drake went and released care package to have us all in our feelings from shit that happened in 2012 like we haven’t heard the songs 1000000008x. #CarePackage pic.twitter.com/wdAeaHnaQV — aqueenrius (@Aquarihoe1) August 2, 2019

Drake really sent us back to deal w demons we’ve already overcome #CarePackage pic.twitter.com/Yavrzath27 — You Can Also Call Me Steve. (@MatimePhasha) August 2, 2019

Drake casually teleporting me back to 2011 crying in my bedroom, wow. #CarePackage pic.twitter.com/Ec5KUXt4JH — Cassidy✨ (@cassigh88) August 2, 2019

Me for the next couple of days while I overplay care package and trust issues comes on pic.twitter.com/A6gII1t4Tn — M (@migueldatswho) August 2, 2019