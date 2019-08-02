The countdown for OVO Fest is almost over, and Drake released a 17-track project with some of his classic singles titled, Care Package.

The collection features songs that fans were only able to access if they illegally downloaded it ten years ago, or if someone uploaded them to Soundcloud or YouTube. “Dreams Money Can Buy,” “The Motion,” “Trust Issues,” and the list goes on. The EP also includes classic collaborations with J. Cole and Rick Ross. Drizzy described the project as “some of our most important moments together available in one place.”

The nostalgia was hitting hard when the clock striked 12 and Care Package was available on all streaming platforms. Fans of Hip Hop during the 2010 era were all rejoicing on Twitter.

Take a look at some of the best reactions below: