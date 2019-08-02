Words by Tahyira Savanna

Jasmine Sanders has been named Sports’ Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year.

She appeared in the swimsuit issue that debuted back in May. It was her first appearance in the swimsuit issue but she had previously worked with the magazine for a 2018 issue. Sanders took to her Instagram feed to share her gratitude: “This post is for all of the people that were there for me these past 15 years! We did it!! This is for all my family, friends, agents, managers, and supporters that have motivated and pushed me day in and day out. I seriously couldn’t have done this without every one of you!! This is for everyone that is staying true to themselves as they’re pursuing their dreams and goals- please never give up!!! Seriously to be beside so many amazing women that constantly lift each other with support and love is a dream come true!”



Sanders is not new but is now getting the recognition she has earned through her career. She started as a teenager appearing in magazines such as Seventeen, Free People, and Nike.

“The thing about Jasmine is that there is an instant connection to her when you meet her. Regardless of if it is in person or at an event or across all of the SI Swimsuits platforms, you are immediately drawn to her. She is the warmest and authentic human being,” SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day. “The beauty inside matches the beauty outside.”

The magazine also honored fellow rookies which included SI Swimsuit cover star Camille Kostek and models Sara Lynn, Haley Kalil, Halima Aden, Olivia Brower, Kelsey Merritt, and Winnie Harlow.

Sanders was born in Germany to a German mother and an African-American father. She grew up in Columbia, S.C. In addition to her magazine credits, she has walked in high fashion runway shows for Moschino, Ralph Lauren, and Jeremy Scott. She was featured as a guest judge on America’s Next Top Model.

Sanders has also made headlines in regards to her personal life, reportedly dating Chris Brown back in 2010. She was also in a relationship with Terrance J for two years. They called it quits last year. We’re very proud of Jasmine and can’t wait to see where her career is headed next.