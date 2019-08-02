Katy Perry and Capitol Records were found guilty for ripping off Christian rapper, Flame and his co-writers Emanuel Lambert and Chike Ojukwuhis’ song “Joyful Noise” for her Juicy J-assisted single, “Dark Horse.”

Flame, born Marcus Gray, sued the singer and her collaborators for $20 million for copyright infringement. Perry claims she never heard Flame’s song, which can be a possibility because the song was produced by Dr. Luke, Max Martin, and Cirkut. However, KP was apart of the Christian community before becoming famous so foul play was called.

The Associated Press reported the jury granted Flame $2.78 million. Katy Perry would be responsible for over $550K of that amount, and her record label will cover the rest of the bill. The Hollywood Reporter said Katy’s lawyers are disputing the judgment for a smaller amount.

The judgment may please some but the rapper wanted Perry to cough up $20 million, meanwhile, her attorneys thought $360K was a sufficient amount for her to pay for ripping off her chart-topping record.

What are your thoughts? Listen to both versions below.