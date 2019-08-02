Lamar Odom is in a new relationship.

Everyone can agree that Odom has gone through some s*** over the past 7-8 years. From his battle with drug addiction, to unemployment, his past years are something he would like to leave them exactly where they are. Last year the former 2-time NBA champion appeared on Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls YouTube show. Odom revealed that he suffered 12 strokes and 6 heart attacks after being found in a Nevada brothel in 2015. Despite the trials and tribulations, the NBA’s 2011 Sixth Man of The Year has found renewed health and stability.

We can attribute that stability to the new woman in Odom’s life. Odom’s relationship status has always been one of the most talked-about topics. His previous marriage with Khloe Kardashian was highly publicized, as is everything when you’re involved with the Kardashian family. Although they are no longer together, Khloe has expressed her sincerest care and support for Lamar. That’s fine and all, but LO has gotten himself a new boo. Her name is Sabrina Parr. She is a health and life coach as well as a personal trainer. The couple shared an identical picture on their IG accounts.

Odom was a top tier athlete himself and has even expressed playing basketball at the professional level again. While the NBA is not the most feasible route, considering his age and everything he has endured, Ice Cube’s Big 3 league could be a viable option. It is great to see Lamar Odom in good spirits once again. Congrats to him and his new lady Sabrina Parr.