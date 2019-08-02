Lil Kim Fans Are Going in on Kamala Harris for Her Comments on Rapper’s 2005 Perjury Case

Lil Kim Fans Are Going in on Kamala Harris for Her Comments on Rapper’s 2005 Perjury Case

The Democratic debate went down earlier this week, and things didn’t end well on social media for Kamala Harris.

Hours following the debate, she was accused of throwing Lil Kim in the slammer back in 2005.

Kamala wants is to believe she listens to Cardi B in meetings but locked Lil Kim up. She not gang 😭😭 — Mehmet Okurrrt (@Natural_OneDurr) August 1, 2019

Kamala Harris locked up Lil Kim to stop the growth of hip hop yet y’all boutta still vote for her pic.twitter.com/K6nK1n1ngT — shygirl118 (@iamnottorre) August 1, 2019

The accusations stem from a resurfaced clip from the rapper’s Countdown to Lockup reality series which aired on BET. The series documented the moments leading up to Kim’s bid for perjury and included commentary from her attorney, L. Londell McMillan as well as Presidential candidate, Kamala.

“It is much more serious than ‘What is the code among friends who are on the street,'” Harris said in the clip. “What I would like to see is in the way that we’re handling cases like those of Lil’ Kim, we say as a community, ‘We’re not going to glorify the gangster.'”

Although it makes for good social media entertainment, it’s our responsibility at The Source to inform readers that Harris wasn’t involved in Lil Kim’s case at all, but she wasn’t sympathetic for the Queen Bee.

The Brooklyn native’s trial was held in Federal District Court in Manhattan for lying about a 2001 shooting in NYC, not in San Francisco where Harris served as district attorney at the time.