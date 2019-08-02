Do you believe in manifestation? Michael Blackson probably does. The comedian expressed his interest in joining the cast of the Coming to America sequel and it looks like it’s about to come true.

TMZ caught up with him and he confirmed that he will be apart of the second installment of the classic film. “I got an offer. What I wanted … I just wanted any part of that movie. So I got an offer to play a part in the movie and I’m excited about it,” Blackson responded when the camera man asked him about joining the cast.

The Ghanaian comedian could barely contain his excitement but he admitted that it hasn’t sunk in yet. “Maybe when I get to hang out with Eddie on-set then it will sink in,” he added.

Akon began this manifestation when he told the tabloid that the sequel should cast real Africans.

After that, TMZ caught up with Eddie Murphy and he said, “there’s one funny African, Michael Blackson” when the outlet told the veteran comedian about Akon’s request.

Looks like he took it into serious consideration because now Blackson is in the film. Later in the interview, he asked if he’d be open to going head-to-head with T’Challa in Black Panther 2. Check out the full interview below: