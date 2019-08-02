Just Call Her Ms. Petty! Nicki Minaj About To Get Married and Change Her Name

Ms. Petty…

People have been calling her that for a minute…. but now it will be official.

According to TMZ, rap goddess Nicki Minaj will be getting married soon and has already went to get her marriage license with her boo, Kenneth Petty.

Sources says that after getting married, her official name will be Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.

We guess that Nicki is about to really be about that grown-lady life. Rumors are already swirling about her being married.

