Lauren London made a bittersweet announcement on Instagram Thursday night.

Unfortunately, The Marathon clothing store will remain closed but you are able to shop online. But Nipsey Hussle will be immortalized at the location where his life was taken. The late rapper’s girlfriend posted, “As a notice to the public, we’re putting up a gate on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 to enclose the plaza at 3420 W. Slauson Ave to start the early development stages of the forthcoming Nipsey Hussle Tower to commemorate and honor the life and legacy of Nipsey. The Marathon Store will remain closed, but you can shop online at TheMarathonClothing.com.”

Nipsey Hussle was gunned down outside of his retail store on March 31st, 2019. A star-studded memorial was held in his honor at the Staples Center about a week after.

Many conspiracy theorists believed he was assassinated because of his influence over the youth, gang members, and his work on the documentary highlighting the holistic teachings of the late, Dr. Sebi. But it turns out the gunman, Eric Holder, allegedly shot Nipsey Hussle because he was dubbed a rat and got upset.

#LongLiveNip #TheMarathonContinues