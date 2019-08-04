Even though Halloween is a little over two months away, adidas Originals is already giving us kicks that match up with the steez of the season with these new colorways for its popular OZWEEGO model.

From slimy green witch faces and orange carved pumpkins, to the black dark of the night and white ghoulish look of ghosts, each hue is incorporated into the mix with five color options. One features an upper that’s entirely covered in orange, save for a few minor black accents. Another includes an all-white base, with hits of lavender on the midsole and patches of beige suede on the eyestays and along the side panel. The black option with hits of neon and orange piping is the major standout, but the equally dope colorway that would pair well with a Buzz Lightyear costume is a strong runner-up. Those that like a more simple look have the final option of black and white with minor neon detailing to cop, making for a nice range to choose from that will fit practically any costume you can come up with.

The new adidas Originals “Powered by the Past” OZWEEGO colorways arrive at adidas.com starting August 8. More pics below:



