5 Classic Biggie Freestyles To Get You Hyped For Our SOURCE360 Block Party on Christopher Wallace Way

Next week we’re taking over Brooklyn to celebrate the B.I.G. homie for our annual SOURCE360 Block Party!

This year we’ll be setting up shop on the newly-renamed “Christopher ‘Notorious B.I.G.’ Wallace Way,” and we’re filling the day with live performances, outdoor activities, a fashion show, live art and a special “Unsigned Hype” showcase. It’s all in honor of Biggie’s Block, and the only thing that could make things even better is if the King of Brooklyn could be here to celebrate with us.

In hopes that we’ll see a few freestyle cyphers go down during the SOURCE360 Block Party, take a look at five examples of Big Poppa doing it best:

Teen Summit Freestyle

1992/1993

In his TV debut, Biggie was calm, cool and collected as always. His star power wasn’t in full form just yet, but his flow was fire even in the early days.

Freestyle w/ 2Pac

1994

Watching this rare moment where the East and West were at peace, it’s hard not to wonder why these two legends couldn’t make amends before it was too late for both of them. However, we’ll always have better days like this one to look back on and think of what could’ve been.

Freestyle w/ Nas, introduced by Method Man

1995

This whole situation looks like one big ’90s rap-themed dream, but somehow it actually happened and was caught on tape. Both MCs delivered bars that were dope enough to be used on actual records, with BIG’s appearing on Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s Conspiracy album cut “Oh My Lord” and Nas saving his for “Suspect” off his sophomore LP It Was Written.

Final freestyle on The Wake Up Show With Sway & DJ King Tech

1997

Recorded just days before he was gunned down following the Soul Train Music Awards, this freestyle is just one of few last memories that we’ll forever cherish of Big Poppa. Even 22 years later, his loss is still a hard one to accept.

Biggie at 17 years old in Bedstuy, Brooklyn

1989

We saved one of the earliest for last, particularly because he spit this in the same neighborhood where we’ll be throwing the SOURCE360 Block Party! It’s amazing how things come full circle.

R.I.P. forever, Biggie.

Make sure to get tickets to all of our SOURCE360 Festival events by clicking here. See you all in Bedstuy!