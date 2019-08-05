This month is usually a somber time for fans of R&B icon Aaliyah, as it marks the anniversary of her untimely death on August 25, 2001 at the age of 22. However, Baby Girl’s estate is hoping to make the occasion feel more special than ever before by announcing that a new wax figure for the multiplatinum award-winning singer/actress will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

Announced officially by her memorial social media accounts (seen above) and her brother Rashad Haughton (@radmax6), the wax sculpture has been highly-requested by fans of the “One in a Million” hitmaker for years now via online petitions, and now it finally will come to fruition.

As stated above by the @aaliyah_haughton_official Instagram account, superfans will have a chance to win a chance to attend the VIP launch party in Vegas by showing off their best Aaliyah looks. No word yet on what outfit the official Aaliyah wax figure itself will adorn, but the photo used in the announcement alludes to a look from her 1997 performance for TNT Presents “A Gift of Song.” While it was certainly a memorable night in her career — she even performed onstage alongside fellow pop diva Celine Dion — other looks, like ones from the “Try Again” music video, 2000 MTV Video Music Awards or her final all-white steez in the “Rock the Boat” music video, might be better choices overall. Either way, we can’t wait for the big reveal!

Stay tuned for the official unveil of the Aaliyah wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, and enter to win a trip to the launch party by downloading the @AaliyahApp and using the #ShowUsYourAaliyah hashtag to present your freshest Baby Girl ‘fit. Good luck!