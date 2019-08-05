Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” may just run through the end of the year as the top song in the country. While on stage at Lollapalooza this weekend, Lil Wayne performed his remix to the longest-running No. 1 song in history.

According to XXL, Wayne isn’t entirely sure if the album would one-day be formally released, but that doesn’t mean he can’t bring it to stages.

Currently, there are four official remixes to the hit record but that may expand in the future.

“They sent it to me and I did it as an official remix,” Lil Wayne said. “I’m not sure if they was gonna use it.”

Catch the clip from Chicago below.