Marlon Wayans to Play Six Roles in New Comedy ‘Sextuplets’

Marlon Wayans to Play Six Roles in New Comedy ‘Sextuplets’

Marlon Wayans is bringing another comedy to Netflix as he is set to star in a new comedy titled Sextuplets.

The new film chronicles six long lost siblings who are reunited. Wayans will play each of the characters, with roles including a straight man, an exotic dancer, a quirky delivery man and more.

Sextuplets will hit Netflix on August 16. Previously Marlon Wayans brought his own stand-up special and the film Naked to the streaming service. You can catch a preview of the film view the trailer below.