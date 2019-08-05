Marlon Wayans is bringing another comedy to Netflix as he is set to star in a new comedy titled Sextuplets.

The new film chronicles six long lost siblings who are reunited. Wayans will play each of the characters, with roles including a straight man, an exotic dancer, a quirky delivery man and more.

Sextuplets will hit Netflix on August 16. Previously Marlon Wayans brought his own stand-up special and the film Naked to the streaming service. You can catch a preview of the film view the trailer below.