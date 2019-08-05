Marlon Wayans is bringing another comedy to Netflix as he is set to star in a new comedy titled Sextuplets.
The new film chronicles six long lost siblings who are reunited. Wayans will play each of the characters, with roles including a straight man, an exotic dancer, a quirky delivery man and more.
Sextuplets will hit Netflix on August 16. Previously Marlon Wayans brought his own stand-up special and the film Naked to the streaming service. You can catch a preview of the film view the trailer below.
This movie is special. An impossible task. 22 hour days. No sleep. 7 characters. None of them are alike. Props to Chaplin, Pryor, Murphy and Martin who set the stage for myself. although it’s been done it’s NEVER BEEN DONE LIKE THIS! I promise. These are Original characters on a different journey with a different story and different humor. I worked my ass off and i am proud of this film. Proud of my performance. Proud of myself. I can’t wait for you to see my best work. #sextuplets August 16 only on @Netflix . If you want to see the entire trailer check my IG TV