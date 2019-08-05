Every year, The Source Magazine and NorthStar Charities present their annual SOURCE360 Block Party on Saturday, August 18th from 11am to 7pm.

This year, the fun festivities will take place in Biggie’s Brooklyn on the newly dubbed Christopher Wallace Way (St. James Place between Fulton and Gates Avenue) a.k.a Biggie’s Block. Kids, families, emerging artists and the general public will be treated to a wonderful a day of outdoor activities and live performances. The medley of exciting activations will include special emphasis on health courtesy of sponsor: Health Plus. The Brooklyn United Marching Band will send their drum line and dancers to wow the audience with an energy packed set. The block party also featured visual artists, musical performances, live dj performances from DJ Scratch and DJ Spadez, a fashion show, and more.

Lastly for the first time, the “Unsigned Hype” artists will dress the main stage. This feels right since Biggie was one of our first Unsigned Hype artists.

Tapping on The Source’s relationship with The Notorious B.I.G., the first national media outlet to recognize arguably the gifted emcee, this outdoor concert will give the same opportunity to new artists as we did Biggie back in the day, allowing their mother’s to smile every time their names are “up in The Source.”

In NY1‘s presentation, they mentioned that the “torrential rain poured down on the renaming ceremony back in June.” And saluted that “as a result, The Source, an American Hip-Hop and entertainment magazine, now says it’s stepping in to throw another block party.”

They also look at the connection between The SOURCE360 founder, L. Londell McMillan and The Notorious B.I.G.

McMillan not only was a fan, but also represented his estate and currently owns The Source magazine, the first publication to put Biggie on.

“We wanted to celebrate on this block because Biggie was special to The Source and The Source was very special to him,” said L. Londell McMillan, the owner of the magazine and an entertainment lawyer.

“He actually got his start by coming into the offices of The Source magazine many, many years ago as one of the unsigned hype unknown rappers, and the rest is history,” said McMillan.

The SOURCE360 Conference and Festival will kick off Thursday, August 15, at Brooklyn Borough Hall.

There culminating event is a street fair in Harlem.