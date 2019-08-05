New Reports Say Marijuana Use In America Is Only Getting ‘Higher’

The 6th annual SOURCE360 Festival goes down next week, and one of our most prominent panels is the third part in our Business of Cannabis discussion. For those who want to get in on the market of marijuana, now may be the perfect time as it’s now being reported that the number of weed smokers in America is on a rapid incline.

According to the New York Post, the rise in marijuana use has increased dramatically in states where it’s both illegal and legal alike. The increase is being compared to results recorded back in 2002 during an analysis of federal data by the Rockefeller Institute of Government, with the 17-year difference showing a 33% increase in illegal states and 47% where it’s legal to smoke weed.

The results vary from state to state: New York showed 10% admitted marijuana users compared to 7% in 2002, meanwhile Oregon has doubled since 2002 now that it’s legal, with 20% of residents saying they smoke on a monthly basis. Following close behind is the second-highest state Vermont with 19.3%, with the smallest increase happening in South Carolina with just 6.7% of admitted weed indulgers.

The analysis was based on data compiled by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, according to the New York Post.



The analysis was based on data compiled by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, according to the New York Post.