Everyone has counted out the Golden State Warriors and they kept calm and doubled down on their core. The Dubs have extended all-star forward Draymond green on a four-year, $100 million maximum contract extension.

The bomb was dropped by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, confirming Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul secured the deal to take Gree off of next year’s NBA free agency big board.

With free agency looming next summer, three-time All-Star Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100M maximum contract extension with Golden State, agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2019

Extending Green’s contract solidifies the core of Klay Thompson who inked a five-year, $190 million contract earlier this summer, former MVP Stephen Curry and new addition D’Angelo Russell, keeping the Warriors’ all-star player total at four.

This upcoming season the Warriors will move into their new building of the Chase Center in San Francisco. They are also set to play on Christmas Day against the new-look Houston Rockets who added Russell Westbrook in place of Chris Paul this offseason.