The latest trailer for NBA 2K20 was released on Thursday, and the overall theme was showing superstar players with their new teams.

The new trailer is packed with teases of visual upgrades and details that the hardcore 2K fans will recognize. Take a look at cover athlete Anthony Davis’ smirk in the thumbnail. There are a number of instances just like that throughout the trailer. Also, all of the NBA’s newest dynamic duos are represented as well. LeBron James and Davis make several appearances in their Los Angeles Lakers uniforms. The same can be said for the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. KD even has a cool new shot of him getting off the team bus.

The Next is Now 😤 2K20 Gameplay is here with familiar faces in new places. Experience #NBA2K20 for the first time on 2K Day 9/6! Pre-order now ➡️ https://t.co/Nq9slFRBKw pic.twitter.com/0jouBhUtvh — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) August 1, 2019

Other highlights include Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, as well as the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Ironically, the trailer features Leonard scoring on the team he just helped win an NBA championship with, the Toronto Raptors.

In case you were wondering, the song playing in the trailer is The Seige’s “Back Up.” It’s perfect for the visuals on the screen. NBA 2K20 releases on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 6.