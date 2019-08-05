Wack 100 was on Instagram calling out rappers who put forth a gangster image but are not about that and YG has answered the call.

Friday, the manager of both The Game and Blueface hit the social media app and let fans know how he felt.

“One thing I respect is this – Blueface came into this rap game Crip’n,” Wack wrote. “The Game came into it Piru’n – Mozzy came into it Blood’n – some of you n***as was wearing skinny jeans and dancing without a gang slogan coming out ya mouth until you got enough money to buy you a set.”

Peeping the post, YG reached out in a comment, “You shoulda @‘d me big gangsta og piru god father.”

The response from Wack was swift.

“@yg @DefjamYG was how you came into this shit ! I think you bigger than the funk!” Wack said. “School Yards saved your ass at that studio wasn’t no Damu’s #BigWy coached you on your first ‘BLOOD’ verse to come out your mouth! If it was a problem N***ga i told @Tyga to take us off and by the way I got the screen shots your team ain’t loyal. You better bick back.”

You can check out the fiery exchange below.