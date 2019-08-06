21 Savage hosted the fourth annual Issa Back 2 School Drive to support children preparing for the new school year. The event was made presented by his Leading By Example Foundation, amazon Music, Atlanta United and Executive Producer & Chief Creative Strategist Antwanette McLaughlin of The Spice Group.

The Issa Back 2 School Drive was supported by New Era and Puma, which helped 21 Savage be able to give 2,3000 backpacks with uniforms, school supplies and sneakers to his community on Glenwood Road in Decatur. In addition to the items in the backpacks, kids were able to receive free haircuts, health screenings and participate in fun activities with the help of volunteers and sponsors.

The back-to-school drive follows Savage’s national Bank Account Financial Literacy Campaign that launched in March 2018 in association with non-profit Get Schooled. A year later, 21 Savage would also work with Juma to provide the opportunity for 150 youth in the Atlanta area to enroll in the Juma program for jobs this summer. During the Back 2 School Drive, Savage gave a $15,000 check to the organization to support the teaching of financial literacy and encouraging the opening of bank accounts.

You can see images from Issa Back 2 School Drive below.