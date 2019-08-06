It can be said that our president has an off-beat, almost wicked sense of humor.

Remember when he was caught on tape, bragging about “grabbing” women in the crouch or how funny he thought it was to spread fake news about President Barack Obama’s birth. Well, it seems that he finds more things that he shouldn’t… funny.

Just three months ago, the POTUS smirked and joked after a voice from the Floridian crowd shouted out “Shoot them,” when he asked what should he do with them. Who are the “them” he was talking about? During the rally, speakers including the president were talking about Mexican migrants trying to come into the country illegally. The rally that took place in May of 2019.

Check out what Trump said to illicit such a response:

“When you have 15,000 people marching up, and you have hundreds and hundreds of [immigrants], and you have two or three border security people that are brave and great – and don’t forget we don’t let them and we can’t let them use weapons. We can’t. Other countries do. We can’t. I would never do that. But how do you stop these people?”

That is when someone from the audience shouts out, “Shoot them!”

Our distinguished president laughs before shaking his head and saying: “That’s only in the Panhandle you can get away with that statement.” He was referring to the north western part of the state. It seemed like no one was offended… they all cheered. Well… not all… the two little Black girls in the background looking mortified that he was making a joke.

This video has resurfaced in light of the domestic terrorist act waged in a Walmart in the El Paso Cielo Vista mall on Saturday. At this horrific massacre at least 20 people were murdered and several sustained injuries. The suspected gunman is an alleged white supremacist, according to various sources.