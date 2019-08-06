Everyone knew when Drake hit the stage during Day 2 of OVO Fest it would be something epic, after all, the Toronto Raptors did just win the ship. As fans hit the venue in the 6ix they were greeted by a building-sized replica of the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, but that wasn’t all Drizzy had up his sleeve.

Wearing a Percy “Master P” Miller jersey from his brief stint with the Raptors, Drizzy would bring the trophy on stage and perform hits like “Over” and “Trophies” and then he got the surprises rolling.

Fans of OVO Fest have come to know that when Drake does a toast to home he brings friends, this time no different as the guest list of performers may be the biggest yet.

After an opening from Baka, Drake’s guests featured Lil Baby and Gucci Mane who made it to Canada for the first time. Following Big Guwop was Da Baby, Tyga, YG, and Popcaan.

Drake would thing take a break and let the crowd know the show needed some love and performances from women who are running the game, making way for Megan Thee Stallion and “Big Ole Freak” to take over the stage.

Following Thee Stallion, Maybach Music Group took over with Meek Mill and Rick Ross performances happening back to back. After MMG women took over again with Cardi B shedding her shoes to make sure she could dig in deep to her singles “Press” and “Bodak Yellow.” She was followed by her husband Offset.

The featured guests concluded with Drake bringing Chris Brown to perform their summer hit “No Guidance.” Breezy let the fans in attendance know he had not been in Toronto for over eight years.

