After the city of El Paso has been a horrific attack last weekend with the shooting, Khalid has announced that he will be doing a benefit concert for the victims. The concert will be this month and the proceeds will go to the families, who were affected by the shooting. Peep the tweets Khalid had to say about the shooting and how he can justify by taking action.

Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy. Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking. Singing “915” and “city of El Paso” on tour every night feels indescribable — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) August 5, 2019