Nike is going for some elegant penmanship vibes with its new Script Swoosh Pack, consisting of four fan-favorite silhouettes in a simple black, red, white and grey color theme. While the Air Max 97, Air Max Plus and Air Force 1 featured in the pack are pretty dope, it’s the React Element 55 that stands out the most in this collection.

As the sole predominately black option in the pack, this new take on the Element 55 does justice to the popular bred colorway that can only be matched by His Airness himself. To compliment the monotone black upper and midsole combo, a host of Habanero Red and white accents are dispersed throughout to balance things out evenly. The former hue pops up on the eyestays, collar lining, piping, frontal outsole pods and in speckles on the laces. The white is used sparingly on the eyestays as well, in addition to the insole and back portion of the outsole. The script insignia is incorporated as an overlay on the medial side panels, and the end result is just as fancy as the cursive detailing that inspired the pack as a whole.

Cop the Nike React Element 55 “Script Swoosh” along with the rest of the pack beginning this Saturday (August 10) for $130 USD at select retailers including Foot Locker. More pics below: