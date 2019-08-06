Our 6th annual SOURCE360 Festival going down next week will be four days complete with panels, nightlife events, a block party and tons of other fun-filled activations. However, we’re getting the party started early this Sunday with help from the legendary homie DJ Kool Herc to celebrate the birth of Hip-Hop in the place where it all started — The Bronx!

This Sunday (August 11), The Source invites you out to the Boogie Down for the official “Hip-Hop Celebration Day” presented by Kool Herc Productions, Council Member Vanessa L. Gibson and of course our SOURCE360 Festival. Starting at noon, we’ll all be gathering in the historical Cedar Playground (W 179 St between Cedar Ave and Sedgwick Ave) to pay homage to the exact area where Herc began this culture we call Hip-Hop nearly five decades ago. Basically, it started as a party and we plan on continuing it as a party. The festivities will go on until 6PM, so come spend the afternoon enjoying some live music and positive vibes to pregame for everything we have in store for you all next week.

Make your way Uptown for Kool Herc’s #HipHopCelebrationDay for an official Road to SOURCE360 turn-up, and be sure to get tickets to all of our scheduled SOURCE360 events by clicking here. See you this weekend!