One of the premiere events during our 6th annual SOURCE360 Festival is the 360 Icons Awards Dinner, happening at Ginny’s Supper Club located in the basement of renowned restaurant Red Rooster Harlem. However, as our 360 festivities end, the local eatery will be embarking on another cool activation that will have Uptown throwing down on some of the finest cuisine for Harlem Restaurant Week.

According to Patch.com, the Harlem hotspot with a delectable menu, founded by Chef Marcus Samuelsson, will be one of the spots taking part in the week-long event. Others expected to participate as well include Sylvia’s, BLVD Bistro and rice bowl haven FieldTrip by JJ Johnson to name a few. The food festival of sorts will run from August 19 to September 1 — looks like they’re even throwing in an extra week! — with over 40 neighborhood restaurants included in the cooking celebration. It’s all brought together by the good folks over at Harlem Park to Park, Uptown Grand Central, Union Settlement, the New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Harlem Week/Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, the Empire State Development and the state Division of Tourism.

Read up more on Harlem Restaurant Week by visiting the official website, and make sure to cop tickets now to our own festive feast during the 360 Icons Awards Dinner. Purchase tickets for that right now by clicking here.