While on a press run promoting her upcoming daytime talk show “Tamron Hall” earlier this week, journalist Tamron Hall opened up about how she felt about Megyn Kelly being hired in her spot and her departure from NBC News.

Hall said that Kelly’s success would not hinder her success, however, Hall still felt that NBC made the wrong decision.

“Megyn’s success or not, I already knew they made the wrong choice when I left the door. So I would never measure by her success or perceived lack thereof. I knew the day I left it was the wrong decision.

Hall went on to say that even though she wasn’t sure what the future holds she trusted her instincts which resulted in Hall landing her own talk show in the end.

“For me, I didn’t know what would come after leaving that situation. I’m blessed and fortunate that this is the end result. But whether that show made it or not, I knew I was making the right decision for me.”

Hall left NBC News in 2017 after Fox news anchor Megyn Kelly got the third hour of the Today show, which Hall co-hosted with Al Rucker.

Megyn Kelly Today was canceled after just one year. Although the show struggled with ratings, in the beginning, the show’s ultimate demise came after she suggested blackface is appropriate to wear on Halloween.

The Tamron Hall Show premieres on September 9th.