Author Toni Morrison has died Monday night at the age of 88. A source affiliated with her publisher, Knopf, confirmed to Vulture her death on Monday night. A cause of death has not yet been reported.

Morrison, born Chloe Ardella Wofford, won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for her best-selling novel Beloved. She would create Jazz and Paradise to make a trilogy in 1992 and 1997, respectively.

In addition to the Pulitzer, Morrison was awarded a Nobel Prize for Literature and was the first Black woman to do so.

The last novel created by Morrison was God Help the Child, published in 2015.

Prior to crafting historic novels, Morrison was an editor for Random House allowing for Black writers like Angela Davis and Gayl Jones to have a voice. She also served as the Chair of Humanities at Princeton, doubling as an instructor from 1989 to 2006.

Just last month a film on the late author, Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, hit select theaters across America.