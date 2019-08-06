Breaking: Seems Like Tsu Surf is Out of Jail

Breaking: Seems Like Tsu Surf is Out of Jail

Seems like rapper Tsu Surf is out of jail.

Early this morning a mysterious tweet crept up on twitter from his official account. The tweet while cryptic, gave hope to millions of fans anxious about his release.

He family….. 😈 — Devils grandSon (@Tsu_Surf) August 6, 2019

If this is true, and we are pretty sure that The Wave is not one to play with his fans in a malicious way, the remainder of August should be lit.

This weekend, he and his GunTitles partner, Tay Roc, will link and give a classic against the mega group Loaded Hollows, Loaded Lux and Hollow da Don at URL’s “Summer Impact” card in Charlotte, NC.

If this is true, Surf will also be performing at The Source’s 6th Annual SOURCE360 Block Party on Biggie’s Block on August 17th in Brooklyn.

Furthermore, should this tweet be authentic, we will get that Blood Cousins mixtape with him and West Coast rapper, Mozzy.

We be praying for Tsunami. Seems like God answers prayers, even when they are for The Devil’s grandson.