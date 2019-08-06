WWE and Netflix to Partner for New Comedy Series Centered Around The Big Show

WWE superstar Big Show, real name Paul Wight, is reportedly set to start in a new Netflix comedy series called, The Big Show Show.

According to WWE, production on the 10-episode series is set to begin in Los Angeles next Friday, August 9.

Really excited to get “back to work” and join the cast and crew of what will be a fun project. Amazing partnership between @Netflix and @WWE and thrilled to play a “big” role in it!!! https://t.co/YJftHgAtfz — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) July 30, 2019

The show plays a little bit into reality as the premise follows Big Show as a retired, world-famous WWE Superstar whose teenage daughter comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters. Big Show quickly becomes outnumbered in a house full of women and despite being seven feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he finds he’s no longer at the center of attention.

This is a great opportunity for The Big Show. As documented in the WWE Network special Rebuilding Big Show, he recently got cleared after a lengthy hip injury, and subsequent infection had him out of action for almost a year. He’s been eagerly awaiting a return to the ring, biding his time with multiple charity events and appearances.

The Big Show Show is Netflix’s latest project with WWE Studios, following the recent announcement of the family film The Main Event. The comedy series joins a growing slate of live-action series featuring kids and teens and made for families, which includes Family Reunion, Malibu Rescue, and No Good Nick.