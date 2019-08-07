Following the impressive Billionaire Boys Club Fall 2019 offerings, Pharrell Williams’ popular streetwear imprint is now dropping some heat for its sister brand ICECREAM that will also have you looking fresh for the upcoming autumn season.

The ICECREAM Fall’19 lookbook utilizes a playful ’90s teen movie theme of sorts, focusing on five NYC-centric individuals and how they spend a summer in the city while staying up on the latest gear. Whether it’s rocking out in a garage band, shredding the streets on a skateboard, getting a good game of handball going or just cooling in the crib eating cookies with moms, who also happens to be a big BBC head, each person’s style is always on point thanks to ICECREAM’s latest drop. Standouts on the apparel side include the brand’s signature varsity jacket in tweed, hoodies, a fleece tracksuit, classic graphic tees, flannel pieces, joggers and terry shorts to get you through the last leg of heat.

Shop the new ICECREAM Fall 2019 collection starting today at Billionaire Boys Club New York and BBC Tokyo flagship stores, as well as online. Peep the lookbook below, shot throughout Manhattan, Harlem and Queens:



Images: Cian Moore (@sweetcian) / BBC ICECREAM