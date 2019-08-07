Griselda Records and Roc Nation have formed a new partnership, which will see the latter managing both Benny the Butcher and Westside Gunn.

Both Buffalo rappers hit Instagram to share the news of signing with the Roc, sharing a picture with JAY-Z and celebrating their new deals with quotes of promise for the future.

“I feel like a real hustler, a real stay down grinder,” Benny said to Complex about the new deal “Not only the talent, it takes the patience and the resilience to make it here.”

Congrats to the two and be sure you check out Benny’s The Plugs I Met and Gunn’s Flygod Is an Awesome God.