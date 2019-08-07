Some legends in rap only exist within the underbelly of the culture, as is the case with Hip-Hop’s urban legend himself Branson. The “cannabis connoisseur” to the stars was on the right side of infamy during his peak in the ’90s, name-dropped in the lyrics of many top MCs like Rakim and The Notorious B.I.G. — two legends being honored at this year’s festival, by the way! — and officially becoming one of the realest to ever make a “spark” in the game.
Now, we are proud to officially announce that Branson will be an honored guest on the panel for the third part in our ‘Business of Cannabis’ Speaker Series Panel.
He’ll be on board to discuss how he made cannabis a luxury business, completely elevating the experience of getting “elevated.” The discussion will span from recreational use to actually turning a profit the legal way, and we couldn’t think of anyone better to help us steer the conversation in a direction that we’re sure you all will enjoy. He’ll be joined by global cannabis advocate for The WeedHead™ Dasheeda Dawson, political advocate for medical marijuana Landon Dais, Co-Founder of CannaGatherNJ Leo Bridgewater and fellow underground legend in his own right “Freeway” Rick Ross.
Reserve your free tickets to see Branson speak on our Business of Cannabis Panel right now by clicking here. See you all at SOURCE360 Festival!